Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

APAM stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 124.34%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $954,000. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

