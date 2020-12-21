Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $68.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 286.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $7,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 239.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 178.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 47,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

