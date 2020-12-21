Aryacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $262,583.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $262,583.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin's official website is aryacoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

