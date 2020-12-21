Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 51839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.72).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.03. The stock has a market cap of £87.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

In other news, insider Andrew Watkins bought 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.40 ($6,504.31).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

