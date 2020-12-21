ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $535.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.50.

ASML stock opened at $477.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.63. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $481.32. The company has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $3,366,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of ASML by 22.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 49.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.