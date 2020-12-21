Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $273.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.20 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $283.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTE opened at $58.83 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

