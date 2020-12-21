Axie Infinity Shards Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00347382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025260 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

