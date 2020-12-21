BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in BAE Systems by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

