Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) Sets New 1-Year High at $324.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 323 ($4.22), with a volume of 182898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.14).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.53.

Get Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Graham Paterson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £41,850 ($54,677.29). Also, insider Tom Burnet purchased 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £39,839.60 ($52,050.69).

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.