Banano Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Banano has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $61,481.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021483 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00759607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00164692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00382817 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,715 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,310,243 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

