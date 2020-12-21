Bank First (NYSE:BFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank First (NYSE:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Bank First alerts:

NYSE BFC opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. Bank First has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 1,189.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank First by 300.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank First by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bank First by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.