Barclays Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $160.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $128.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $138.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

