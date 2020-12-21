Barclays Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.29 ($68.57).

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €62.00 ($72.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 41.42. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.93 and a 200-day moving average of €45.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

