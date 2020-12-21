Barry Callebaut’s (BYCBF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BYCBF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $2,275.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,160.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,079.59. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,860.00 and a one year high of $2,275.00.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacaofruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.