Base Protocol (BASE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and $1.23 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00141602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00742308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00169900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00383456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00107508 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 65,370,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,688,421 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

