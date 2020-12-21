Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Trading Up 13.6%

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM)’s stock price was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $50.40. Approximately 1,333,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 250,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, November 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.88.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000.

About Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

