Beam Market Cap Reaches $25.48 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Beam has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $25.48 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 77,553,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

