Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 74,958 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,092.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 125.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 103.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

