BidaskClub Downgrades CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $339.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in CalAmp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

