BidaskClub Lowers Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Atlas has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.