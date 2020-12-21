BidaskClub Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.29 million, a PE ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.48%.

In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Barings BDC by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.