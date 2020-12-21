BidaskClub Lowers China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

NYSE:ZNH opened at $31.31 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.66.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.