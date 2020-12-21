BidaskClub Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 89.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

