BidaskClub Lowers Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.17.

ETM stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

