BidaskClub Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.73.

TSN opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

