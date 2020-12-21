BidaskClub Upgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAJ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Canon stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canon by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

