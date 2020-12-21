Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.46% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $201.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

