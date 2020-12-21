BIKI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $765,523.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One BIKI token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $765,523.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00345412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025122 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

