BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $631,895.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,914.68 or 0.99926937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021780 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00054875 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.