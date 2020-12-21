Bitcoin Classic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101,438.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $11,664.16 and $101,438.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003761 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

