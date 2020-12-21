Bitcoin Confidential (BC) One Day Volume Tops $2,597.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $967,892.56 and $2,597.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00350553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

