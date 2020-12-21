BitcoiNote Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $44,375.67 and $10.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,205,537 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

