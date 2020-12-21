BitcoinZ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,188.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $665,179.74 and $50,188.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00039808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

