BitDegree (BDG) Achieves Market Cap of $378,532.10

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $378,532.10 and $154.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

