Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock.

Get Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) alerts:

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

BDI stock opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.10 million and a P/E ratio of -34.93.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.