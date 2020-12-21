BlackRock Inc. Acquires 60,369 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intevac worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 434.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.53 on Monday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

