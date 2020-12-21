BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.80% of First Capital worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Capital by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.02. First Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $81.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

