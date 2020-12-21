BlackRock Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.09% of XOMA worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $502.16 million, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. On average, analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,206.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 268,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,109 and sold 91,000 shares valued at $3,213,847. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

