BlackRock Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.36% of Home Bancorp worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

