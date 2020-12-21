BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,793,260 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,793,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,676,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Surgalign as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $864,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter valued at $754,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRGA stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

