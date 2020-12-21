BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,108 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.81% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 19.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 98.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 126,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $3.69 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

