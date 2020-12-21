BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period.

Shares of BKK stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

