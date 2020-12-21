Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

BGB stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

