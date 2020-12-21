Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 4.14.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

