Blox (CDT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $448,770.00

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Blox token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blox has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blox has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $448,770.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00356002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00027121 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Blox Token Profile

Blox is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.