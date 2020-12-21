Blur (BLUR) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 78% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $111,495.77 and approximately $10,576.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00141660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.00756139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00166515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00114776 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,638,727 coins and its circulating supply is 6,278,727 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash.

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

