boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

