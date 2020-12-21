Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $11.05 on Top Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $11.05 or 0.00048359 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $661,148.35 and $148,528.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00142924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00757020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00167797 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00385751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00072929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00111797 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

