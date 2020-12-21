Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of BPFH opened at $8.09 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $665.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464,482 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 189,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

