Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.28.

NYSE BSX opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

